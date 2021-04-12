Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – erste Konzept-Render von OnLeaks

von

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – erste Konzept-Render von OnLeaks – Offizielles Bildmatererial zu den kommende Galaxy S21 FE Modellen gibt es leider noch nicht aber Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLekas hat die bekannten Daten wieder in ein CAD Modell geben und einige schicke Render erstellt. Das Modell orientiert sich dabei sehr stark an der aktuellen Galaxy S21 Serie und hat vom Design her daher wenig Überraschungen.,

Er schreibt selbst dazu:

Unsurprisingly, at first sight, the Galaxy S21 FE looks like an exact copy of the Galaxy S21. However, look closely at its rear camera housing, you will see it has been designed quite differently.  Indeed, while the S21 camera bump extends from the metal frame of the device, the S21 FE bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. A much simpler and more traditional design. Also notice that the Galaxy S21 FE is larger than the Galaxy S21: 4mm taller, 3.3mm wider but it has the same thickness. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – 32MP Selfie-Cam und Hellgrün als neue Farbe

Bei GalaxyclubNL hat man noch ein paar neue Details rund um die neuen Galaxy S21 FE Modelle aufgetan. So wird es die Geräte in einem hellen Grün als Farbvariante geben und die Kamera im Display wird ein Objektiv mit 32 Megapixel haben.

Im Original schreibt man dort dazu:

Die Frontkamera hat eine Auflösung von 32 Megapixeln. Dies unterscheidet sich von denen des S21 und S21 + (mit 10MP-Sensor) oder des S21 Ultra (40MP). Vermutlich ist es eher derselbe Sensor, der bereits beim Galaxy A52 und Galaxy A72 vorhanden ist . Viel mehr kann daraus nicht abgeleitet werden. Vorher müssen wir abwarten, welche (Kamera-) Spezifikationen Samsung für das S21 FE auf Lager hat.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – kommt ein Unpacked Event im August?

Die neue Galaxy S21 Serie ist mittlerweile komplett auf den Markt, aber im letzten Jahr hat Samsung auch noch ein FE Modell nachgeschoben und daher fragen sich viele Fans, ob es auch in diesem Jahr ein Galaxy S21 FE geben wird. Evan Blass hat nun eine interessante Timeline geleakt, in der im August ein FE Event verzeichnet ist. Das könnte zu einem kommenden Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passen und würde bedeuteten, dass es auch in diesem Jahr wieder einen Nachfolger für die normalen Galaxy S21 Modelle geben wird.

Der Fahrplan im Original:

Evan Blass schreibt dazu im Original:

July will supposedly bring yet another A-series handset, a more down-market model — and followup to the A21/A21s — dubbed Galaxy A22 (plus its 5G variant). We’re also expecting yet another phone in the same lineup, which is not mentioned on the roadmap: the Galaxy A82 5G with (likely) dual-use camera module.

Finally, in August — a month usually reserved for Galaxy Note launches — there appears instead to be a Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event, tentatively scheduled for the 19th. With the Note line rumored to be on the way out, this is yet one more piece of evidence, however far from conclusive, which would seem to support that suggestion.

Bisher gibt es dazu allerdings noch keine weitere Bestätigung. Es ist daher offen, was genau Samsung für die neue Galaxy S21 FE Serie plant und ob sich das Warten auf die neuen Modelle lohnt. Man kann aber davon ausgehen, dass Samsung die Bestätigung für diese neuen Modelle wohl wenn dann erst sehr spät geben wird, immerhin will man sich den Abverkauf der normale S21 nicht kaputt machen in dem man auf ein billigeres und technisch wohl etwas aufgerüstetes S21 FE hindeutet.

Die technischen Daten der Galaxy S21 Smartphones

 Samsung Galaxy S21Samsung Galaxy S21+Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Display6,2 Zoll, Infinity-O,

Dynamic AMOLED 2x,

bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits		6,7 Zoll, Infinity-O,

Dynamic AMOLED 2x,

bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits		6,8 Zoll, Infinity-O,

Dynamic AMOLED 2x,

bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1500 Nits
AuflösungFHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 421 ppiFHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 394 ppiWQHD+ (3200 x 1440 Pixel), 515 ppi
ProzessorSamsung Exynos 2100,

5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)		Samsung Exynos 2100,

5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)		Samsung Exynos 2100,

5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
Speicher8 GB + 128 GB

8 GB + 256 GB		8 GB + 128 GB

8 GB + 256 GB		12 GB + 128 GB

12 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 512 GB
HauptkameraTriple-Kamera:

12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2

12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8

64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0


30-facher Space Zoom

8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)		Triple-Kamera:

12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2

12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8

64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0


30-facher Space Zoom

8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)		Quad-Kamera:

108 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.33“, f/1.8

12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2

10 Megapixel (Tele1), 1/3.24“, f/2.4

10 Megapixel (Tele2), 1/3.24“, f/2.9


Hybrid Optical Zoom, 100-fach Space Zoom

8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
Frontkamera10 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.210 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.240 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/2.8“ f/2.2
Akku4000 mAh,

Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share		4800 mAh,

Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share		5000 mAh,

Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden (15 Watt), Wireless Power Share
SoftwareAndroid 11,

Samsung One UI 3.1		Android 11,

Samsung One UI 3.1		Android 11,

Samsung One UI 3.1
SicherheitGesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-FingerabdrucksensorGesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-FingerabdrucksensorGesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
VerbindungenBluetooth 5.0, NFCBluetooth 5.0, NFCBluetooth 5.2, NFC
InternetWLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5GWLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5GWLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wifi 6E, HE160, LTE, 5G
SonstigesIP68, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIMIP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIMIP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM, Stift-Bedienung
Maße und Gewicht151,7 x 71,2 x 7,9 mm,

ca. 169 g		161,5 x 75,6 x 7,8 mm,

ca. 200 g		165,1 x 75,6 x 8,9 mm,

ca. 227 g
FarbenPhantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom VioletPhantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom VioletPhantom Silver, Phantom Black
UVP128 GB: 849 Euro

256 GB: 899 Euro		128 GB: 1049 Euro

256 GB: 1099 Euro		128 GB: 1249 Euro

256 GB: 1299 Euro

512 GB: 1429 Euro

Weitere Links rund um die Samsung Galaxy S21 Serie

