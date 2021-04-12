Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – erste Konzept-Render von OnLeaks – Offizielles Bildmatererial zu den kommende Galaxy S21 FE Modellen gibt es leider noch nicht aber Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLekas hat die bekannten Daten wieder in ein CAD Modell geben und einige schicke Render erstellt. Das Modell orientiert sich dabei sehr stark an der aktuellen Galaxy S21 Serie und hat vom Design her daher wenig Überraschungen.,

Er schreibt selbst dazu:

Unsurprisingly, at first sight, the Galaxy S21 FE looks like an exact copy of the Galaxy S21. However, look closely at its rear camera housing, you will see it has been designed quite differently. Indeed, while the S21 camera bump extends from the metal frame of the device, the S21 FE bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. A much simpler and more traditional design. Also notice that the Galaxy S21 FE is larger than the Galaxy S21: 4mm taller, 3.3mm wider but it has the same thickness.

Bei GalaxyclubNL hat man noch ein paar neue Details rund um die neuen Galaxy S21 FE Modelle aufgetan. So wird es die Geräte in einem hellen Grün als Farbvariante geben und die Kamera im Display wird ein Objektiv mit 32 Megapixel haben.

Im Original schreibt man dort dazu:

Die neue Galaxy S21 Serie ist mittlerweile komplett auf den Markt, aber im letzten Jahr hat Samsung auch noch ein FE Modell nachgeschoben und daher fragen sich viele Fans, ob es auch in diesem Jahr ein Galaxy S21 FE geben wird. Evan Blass hat nun eine interessante Timeline geleakt, in der im August ein FE Event verzeichnet ist. Das könnte zu einem kommenden Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passen und würde bedeuteten, dass es auch in diesem Jahr wieder einen Nachfolger für die normalen Galaxy S21 Modelle geben wird.

Der Fahrplan im Original:

Evan Blass schreibt dazu im Original:

July will supposedly bring yet another A-series handset, a more down-market model — and followup to the A21/A21s — dubbed Galaxy A22 (plus its 5G variant). We’re also expecting yet another phone in the same lineup, which is not mentioned on the roadmap: the Galaxy A82 5G with (likely) dual-use camera module.

Finally, in August — a month usually reserved for Galaxy Note launches — there appears instead to be a Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event, tentatively scheduled for the 19th. With the Note line rumored to be on the way out, this is yet one more piece of evidence, however far from conclusive, which would seem to support that suggestion.